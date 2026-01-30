Weak Hero Class 2 star Bae Na Ra confirms he’s dating musical co-star Han Jae Ah

It seems to be the week of love! Previously, Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho, both 2002-born actors, shared the update of their dating after meeting at a friend’s party and connecting through their acquaintances. Then, on Friday, SPOTV shared that D.P.2 actor Bae Na Ra is in a relationship with fellow musical actress Han Jae Ah. Later, their agencies confirmed the update, sharing it with the rest of the world.

New couple in town: Bae Na Ra reveals he’s dating Han Jae Ah

Bae Na Ra is in a relationship, and it’s the happiest update for the star who has been gaining popularity with his participation in versatile projects as well as his theater acting background. On January 30, it was reported that the 35-year-old is dating a fellow musical star, actress Han Jae Ah. They are said to have met while performing for the same titles and developed a strong bond. It has been reported that they went from co-stars to lovers during their overlapping schedules for Grease (2019) and Garden of Rapacini (ongoing). They are said to have been dating for a number of years.

In response, Bae Na Ra’s agency YY Entertainment confirmed to Star Today, "The two are happily dating." Similarly, Han Jae Ah’s agency, Big Boss Entertainment, also acknowledged the relationship, sharing, "It is true that they are currently seeing each other."

Bae Na Ra started off with musical acting over a decade ago and participated in projects like Jack the Ripper, Zorro, Frankenstein, and more. He entered the K-drama acting world with an impressive performance as Jang Sung Min in D.P.2. Only a cameo at the time, the portrayal became the talk of the internet. He has since appeared in multiple shows, including Evilive, Weak Hero Class 2, Tastefully Yours, Would You Marry Me?, and The Manipulated. With The WONDERfools set to be his next Korean drama, he also showcased his personal life via an appearance on I Live Alone.

Meanwhile, his 34-year-old girlfriend, Han Jae Ah, debuted with Hamlet in 2017 and has been a known face in singing competitions since her childhood. She’s currently a part of the Kinky Boots musical.

