Weak Hero Class 2 star Park Ji Hoon is in talks for lead role in webtoon-based Kitchen Soldier aiming to master military cooking skills

Park Ji Hoon is considering his next project, following Weak Hero Class 2's filming. As per K-media reports on February 5, he has been offered the lead role in the upcoming comedy K-drama, titled Kitchen Soldier/The Legend of the Cooking Soldier (literal translation). The drama revolves around an interesting character with a unique combination of military skills and cooking expertise.

According to Osen, a South Korean media outlet, Park Ji Hoon's agency, YY Entertainment, confirmed that he had indeed been approached for the role. "It is one of the works we are currently reviewing," a representative of the agency said on February 5. If Park Ji Hoon takes up the role, we will get to see him in the avatar of South Korean military personnel. Although the military aspect is not the central point of the drama, there might be some cool action scenes, like in Weak Hero Class 1.

Kitchen Soldier is based on the webtoon and web novel of the same name. It follows the story of Kang Seong Jae, a young man who comes from a humble background. He enlisted in the military during his 20s, where he mastered the art of cooking and became a legendary name in the field. The upcoming drama is a collaborative production between Studio N and Studio Dragon.

Acclaimed director Jo Nam Hyung, known for his work like tvN's Tale of the Nine-Tailed and its spin-off Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, will helm the project. Joining forces with him is writer Choi Ryong, who penned the script for KBS Joy's Sorry Not Sorry/I’m Jisong Again Today, promising a dynamic creative partnership. As per them, talented actor Park Ji Hoon is the ideal choice for the lead role of the interesting project, Kitchen Soldier.

Park Ji Hoon has established a notable filmography since his prominent role in the 2019 JTBC drama Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency. He has since taken on leading roles in a diverse range of dramas, including Weak Hero Class 1, Love Song for Illusion, Love Revolution, At a Distance, and Spring Is Green, showcasing his prowess as a versatile actor.