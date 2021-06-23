  1. Home
Web series Grahan trends on Twitter after netizens demand a ban; Say 'Don't hurt feelings'

The Grahan web series will be releasing tomorrow i.e June 24. The series is based on the novel Chaurasi written by Satya Vyas.
Web series Grahan trends on Twitter after netizens demand a ban; Say 'Don't hurt feelings'
The action thriller web series Grahan is all set for its digital release on June 24. The series has been inspired by the novel Chaurasi by Satya Vyas. The story follows the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots which also connects two stories from different eras. But ahead of its release, it looks like it has landed into trouble. The series is trending on Twitter with the hashtag BanGrahanwebseries. Twitterati has been demanding to stop the release as it is hurting the feeling of the Sikh community and also presenting them in the wrong way. 

The Ranjan Chandel directorial show stars Zoya Hussain, Pavan Malhotra, Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Teekam Joshi, and Sahidur Rahman in the pivotal roles. Zoya will be seen as an IPS officer. The trailer has received a good response from the audience. The video opens up with the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The riots investigation is the center of the story. The actress is shown as Ranchi Police Commissioner IPS officer and is entrusted with the investigation. During the investigation, she learns that the culprit they are looking for is her father. Pawan Malhotra is playing her father’s role.  

The video shows the fighting, arson, and massacre of the Sikh riots. One of the Twitter users wrote, ‘We demand that Government of India should include Sikh representatives in the Censor board so that controversial scenes related to Sikhs and the Sikh faith could be removed in any film.’ 

Recently, Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) chairperson Bibi Jagir Kaur had also demanded a ban on the series with immediate effect.

Also Read: Grahan star Zoya Hussain on working in web shows: There’s so much material for you to exploit and explore

