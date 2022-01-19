WeCrashed Trailer: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway deal with toxic love, loss and a multimillion-dollar company

Apple TV+'s upcoming limited series WeCrashed has recently released its official trailer, and the leads, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway come off as a stunning couple who are madly in love with each other. The story has been inspired by the multimillion-dollar company WeWork and its founders Adam Neumann and Rebekah Neumann.

The couple starts off together, but the rise of their company makes Adam prey to his greed, as he becomes drunken with power. This doesn't just affect the company but also makes sure to complicate his marriage with Rebekah. "This is what tomorrow looks like, let there be light and wide and open spaces," Leto said in the beginning as the trailer introduces him as Adam Neumann. "WeWork's role is to elevate the world's consciousness," Anne Hathaway as Rebekah said in the trailer.

The series will emphasize the rise and fall of their multimillion-dollar company, and the chaos inside their household. Take a look at the trailer below:

The YouTube description of the series reads, "Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion. What happened?" The new series stars Jared Leto as Adam Neumann, Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann, and Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey. WeCrashed is scheduled to be released on Apple TV+ on March 18.

