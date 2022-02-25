WeCrashed Trailer: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway team up to revolutionize workspaces; WATCH

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are teaming up for the upcoming Apple TV Plus series WeCrashed. The series is based on the real-life groundbreaking success and subsequent fall of the revolutionary start-up WeWork. The 8 episode series will dive deep into the lives behind the company and what led to the crash of the massively successful start-up.

Leto will be seen playing the role of Adam Neumann, the founder of WeWork and Hathaway will essay the character of Neumann's wife Rebekah. Even though Kyle Marvin is set to play the role of Miguel McKelvey who is the co-founder of the company, the trailer makes it quite obvious that the series will rather focus on the relationship of Adam and Rebekah as the wife tries to make a name for herself while supporting her husband.

In the trailer, Hathaway's character at first is displayed as just a patron of the mogul but later in the trailer when a reporter asked Rebekah, Are you a maverick or a muse?" she realised that her dreams are bigger than just being some arm handle. Rebekah expressed her desire to be on Vanity Fair, to which the reporter quipped, "Vanity Fair's not for muses," this triggered something in Rebekah as she then added, "Then I wanna change my answer," via ET.

Meanwhile, the series is set to premiere on March 18 with three episodes on Apple TV plus. Directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, the series is inspired by the Wondery podcast series WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. The series also casts America Ferrera, O-T Fagbenle, Robert Emmet Lunney, Steven Boyer, Cricket Brown in supporting roles.

Watch WeCrashed trailer below:

