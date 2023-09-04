Wedding Battle: SF9’s Rowoon and All of Us Are Dead’s Cho Yi Hyun’s historical drama to premiere on THIS date?

According to a South Korean media outlet, on September 4, it was reported that KBS’ Wedding Battle starring SF9’s Rowoon and All of Us Are Dead star Cho Yi Hyun will be premiering on October 30. They are currently filming in Jeonju, Mungyeong and Hadong. It is supposed to come after My Lovely Boxer starring Kim So Hye and Lee Sang Yeob ends on September 26.

Wedding Battle starring SF9’s Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun:

Wedding Battle is a comedy romance drama about the battle between a Cheongsang bachelor and a Cheongsang widow from the Joseon era. There is a wedding battle between these two. Rowoon takes the part of Shim Jung Woo, the most angry man in Hanyang and Cho Yi Hyun assumes the part of Jung Soon Deok, a widow who lives a double life. If confirmed, the drama will be the last Monday-Tuesday drama of KBS for 2023. Hearing this, there has been a lot of buzz generated amongst the Korean netizens. Even the main pair has gained attention, seeing how they both have great visuals and have become popular in the last couple of years for their acting skills. Rowoon is currently acting in the JTBC fantasy romance drama Destined With You while Cho Yi Hyun will be making her return to KBS two years after the end of School 2021.

SF9’s Rowoon in Destined With You:

Destined With You shows Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon) who is a talented lawyer strapped with a generational curse. While Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah) is a civil complaint solver who is the key to getting rid of Jang Shin Yu’s curse. In the fourth episode of JTBC's Wednesday-Thursday drama Destined With You, which was released on August 31st, Jang Shin Yu was portrayed enduring disarray subsequent to being caught up in Lee Hong Jo's love potion. The wizardry of the love potion was strong. He couldn't hope to make any significant difference with it without help from anyone else and was powerlessly driven by Lee Hong Jo. Jang Shin Yu's 'hypnotized period' created an excited chuckling among viewers.

