Wedding Impossible actress Jeon Jong Seo in talks to lead upcoming drama Genie House; Report

Jeon Jong Seo, an emerging actress is all set to return to K-drama land after the success of her recently-wrapped rom-com Wedding Impossible. As reports suggest, she is considering starring in the lead role of the upcoming K-drama Genie House (literal title). Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, there’s much anticipation surrounding her appearance and performance.

Wedding Impossible's Jeon Jong Seo to star as ambitious woman in upcoming K-drama Genie House

On May 3, exclusive coverage by a Korean media outlet reported that Jeon Jong Soo will lead the new drama titled Genie House. According to reports, the actress’ agency ANDMARQ clarified the news saying, “It is true that she has received an offer to star in Geneie House. The actress is currently reviewing the offer.”

Genie House is an upcoming K-drama that will revolve around the story of a young woman named Tak Hyo Jin. She is an ambitious woman, who is trying to open an online shopping mall in order to pursue her dreams.

The narration will also depict the tale of a daring man, who transitions from being a K-pop idol to an aspiring actor. When the duo meets each other, the drama will unfold an interesting plot, promising to present something different. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Overall, Genie House is expected to portray a well-crafted picture of the individuals who are trying to fight against all odds in their lives, while relentlessly chasing dreams. Jeon Jong Seo has been offered the role of Tak Hyo Jin, if she confirms, viewers can expect yet another astounding performance from the Wedding Impossible actress.

Who is Jeon Jong Seo?

Jeon Jong Seo is an emerging actress who shot to global fame with her debut film Burning (2018) from the acclaimed Korean director Lee Chang Dong. Despite co-starring established actors like Yoo Ah In and Steven Yuen, she equally snatched the limelight with her phenomenal performance, hinting towards a successful career forthcoming.

With only a very few projects in her portfolio, the actress still managed to rise to prominence within just 6 years of her first film. Some of her other best works include The Call (2020), Money Heist: Joint Economic Area (2022), Ballerina (2023), and Wedding Impossible (2024).

Most recently, she was embroiled in a school violence controversy. However, with former classmates showing her support, the allegations were buried and the actress is all set to grace K-drama screens once again.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Chan Wook's thriller Axe starring Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin to kick off filming in August; Report