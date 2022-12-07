‘Wedding Impossible' - Moon Sang Min and Jeon Jong Seo nominated for the lead roles in the upcoming K-drama

Netflix’s upcoming Korean drama titled Impossible Wedding is currently in its final stages of casting. Reports reveal Under The Queen's Umbrella actor Moon Sangmin and Money Heist ’s Jeon Jongseo have been offered to play the lead roles in the upcoming Netflix K-drama.

On December 7, 2022, a South Korean media outlet revealed Moon Sang Min and Jeon Jong Seo have been nominated to play the lead characters in the new Netflix K-drama Wedding Impossible. Sources revealed both actors are currently reviewing the possibility of accepting the offers.

About 'Wedding Impossible'

The upcoming Netflix K-drama Wedding Impossible will be based on a romantic plot that showcases a fake wedding and a gay heir. The storyline will be based on a web novel titled Wedding Impossible written by Song Jeong Won. 'Wedding Impossible' will start filming as soon as the cast is finalized and will be available to stream on Netflix.

