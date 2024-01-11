Wedding Impossible: Moon Sang Min-Jeon Jong Seo's FIRST look OUT; Late Jung Chae Yull's last drama to air in 2024

tvN offers a sneak peek at the upcoming drama Wedding Impossible, showcasing Moon Sang Min and Jeon Jong Seo in lead roles. This series, also the final project of the late Jung Chae Yull, is set to premiere in 2024.

Moon Sang Min and Jeon Jong Seo’s first look in Wedding Impossible

The unveiling of Moon Sang Min and Jeon Jong Seo's first look in tvN's Wedding Impossible sparked immense anticipation among fans. Moon Sang Min, known from Under The Queen's Umbrella, exuded sophistication in a grey formal attire, while Jeon Jong Seo, famed for Money Heist, radiated cheerfulness in a blue cardigan.

Moon Sang Min portrays a chaebol heir in the series, opposite to Jeon Jong Seo's character, an unknown actress. Their collaboration unravels a tale of challenges and introspection, fueling doubts about the feasibility of their impending marriage.

This sneak peek into their contrasting personas sets the stage for a captivating narrative. While Moon Sang Min exudes composure, Jeon Jong Seo's vibrant demeanor hints at the charismatic dynamics that might unfold between their characters. As the drama explores their journey, fans eagerly await the unfolding complexities in Wedding Impossible.

All that we know about Wedding Impossible

The anticipated drama, Wedding Impossible, adapted from a popular webtoon, dives into the complexities of a fake marriage proposal between chaebol heir Goo Chan Yeol, who's gay, and actress Oh Da Jung. Their scheme faces obstacles when Goo Chan Yeol's younger brother, Goo Jung Yeol, intervenes, seeking to halt the charade. Goo Chan Yeol, known for his sincerity, contrasts sharply with his brother's concealed persona, despite both being fourth-generation chaebols.

Starring Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan, and Bae Yoon Kyung, the series delves into the challenges encountered by the lead characters, portraying their evolving dynamics amidst conflicting desires.

Tragically, the unexpected passing of actress Jung Chae Yull in 2023, a part of the drama's cast, sent shockwaves through the industry. The show, which was then halfway through production, halted filming following her demise.

Now, it is finally slated for a premiere in 2024.

