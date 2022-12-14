Wednesday star Emma Myers is a K-pop fan; Reveals SEVENTEEN is her favourite group

Emma Myers, an American actress who just rose to fame for her part in the hit Netflix series ‘Wednesday,’ is a huge fan of K-pop . In the television show, Emma plays Wednesday Addams' roommate Enid Sinclair. The actress' Instagram account shows that she follows the majority of K-pop singers, which led fans to discover her interest in K-pop. She has discussed her love for K-pop in a number of recent interviews.

Emma Myers recently admitted in an interview that she likes K-pop a lot. She claimed to be a part of numerous fandoms and that she follows several K-pop artists. She expressed her love for SEVENTEEN in the interview as well. Emma was spotted with a Mingyu sticker on her phone case; Mingyu is a SEVENTEEN member. The artist goes on to say that she purchased the sticker at SEVENTEEN's show in Newark in 2020, saying that it was the best concert she had ever been to. She treasures the sticker so much that she hardly ever removes it.

How she got into SEVENTEEN

Emma has been a Carat (SEVENTEEN’s fandom name) for over five years now. She got into SEVENTEEN through the meme of SEVENTEEN’s 2016 single ‘Aju Nice.’ Her bias is Jeonghan as she says, “there is just something about him.” The actress also most recently attended SEVENTEEN’s ‘Be The Sun Tour’ in Atlanta.

Emma’s Favourite K-pop Artists

In the interview Emma also revealed that she has been listening to ‘LE SSERAFIM’s- Antifragile’ on repeat. She follows many K-pop artists including BTS, GOT7, ASTRO, ATEEZ, NCT, SHINee, STAYC, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, Stray Kids, and soloist Kim Sejeong. Emma is clearly a multi K-pop fan!