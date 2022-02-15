Weeekly announces comeback with ‘Play Game: AWAKE’ on THIS date

South Korean girl group Weeekly is officially gearing up to make a comeback! On February 15 at midnight KST (February 14, 8:30 pm IST), Weeekly announced its comeback with the group’s first single album ‘Play Game: AWAKE’. According to the teaser image announcing the comeback, the upcoming release is scheduled to drop on March 7 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

On February 9 at midnight KST (February 8, 8:30 pm IST), Weeekly had surprised fans by dropping a video titled “new logo motion”, showing off the girl group’s stunning new logo. Although no news had been revealed at the time about a possible comeback, fans had been convinced that the new logo signaled the start of a new era for Weeekly, with a comeback soon to follow.

Debuting under IST Entertainment in June 2020 with their debut EP ‘We Are’, Weeekly consists of seven members: Soojin, Jiyoon, Monday, Soeun, Jaehee, Jihan, and Zoa. The music video for ‘Tag Me (@Me)’ (the lead single from ‘We Are’) achieved 10 million views in its first week, with the EP itself crossing 10,000 copies sold in its first 8 days.

Weeekly’s music video for the lead single ‘After School’ from the group’s third EP ‘We Play’, became their first to cross 100 million views in just over six months since its release. The music video currently stands at over 121 million views. The girl group’s most recent release was their fourth EP ‘Play Game : Holiday’, released in August 2021.

Stay tuned for more updates about Weeekly’s upcoming first single album, ‘Play Game : AWAKE’!

