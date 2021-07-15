Weeekly drop ‘Play Game : Holiday’ teaser poster; Release date announced

Weeekly’s fourth mini-album will be released on 4 August. Read details below.

Play M Entertainment's rookie group Weeekly is set to make a summer comeback. Just days after the label confirmed the news of the comeback, a teaser was shared on the company's official social media accounts announcing the release date. Simultaneously, the first teaser photo was also released. The group will make their comeback early next month on 4 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), with their fourth mini-album titled ‘Play Game : Holiday’.

The first teaser photo was released along with the album date announcement and it has a bright, fun vibe to it. Known for their cheery songs, Weeekly seems to be going on a summer trip with this new album as picnic baskets sprawled on flowery mats were spotted in the poster. Colourful suitcases and food packed away in a blue travel bus filled the photo’s background. Similarly, the album is said to have the feeling of excitement and fun while travelling with friends.

You can check out the teaser poster below.

The group makes its comeback 5 months after their third mini-album ‘We Play’ was released in March. The title song for ‘We Play’, ‘After School’ became a sensational hit with the young crowd. You must have heard it in the background of one of the many videos on social media as the dance challenge for the song took over the internet.

The seven-member group made their debut in January last year with an album series ‘We’ and have released 3 EPs for the same. The first group in 10 years from the label of widely successful Kpop group Apink, Play M Entertainment has continued to release interesting albums with each release of Weeekly.

