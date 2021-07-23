Weeekly drops cute tracklist for fourth mini album 'Play Game: Holiday'; To release on August 4

We are excited about Weeekly's new mini-album! The talented rookie girl group debuted on June 30, 2020, with their debut EP, 'We Are' and consists of seven members - Soojin, Jiyoon, Monday, Soeun, Jaehee, Jihan and Zoa. Earlier this month, Play M Entertainment, Weeekly's agency confirmed, that the talented girl group is currently preparing for a comeback and aiming for a release in early August.

Shortly after that, they confirmed that they will be releasing their fourth mini-album 'Play Game: Holiday' on August 4 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). This will mark their first comeback since they released their mini-album 'We Play' and its hit title track 'After School.' After a series of concept photos and teasers, Weeekly has released an adorable tracklist, unveiling the song titles that will be part of their new album! 'Play Game: Holiday' will contain five unique and diverse tracks.

The song names featuring in 'Play Game: Holiday' include - 1. 'Weekend', 2. 'Check It Out', 3. 'Holiday Party', 4. 'La Luna', 5. Memories Of Summer Rain'. Based on the teasers and concept photos, 'Play Game: Holiday' seems to have a bright and vibrant feel to it and vibes perfectly well with summer. Known for their cheerful songs, we cannot wait to hear what this vivacious girl group has in store for us.

You can check out the teaser schedule below:

