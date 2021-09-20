Weeekly joins THIS club on YouTube with their music video for ‘After School’; Find out

Weeekly is here with another rocking news! On September 20 at around 5:30 PM KST (2 PM IST) Weeekly’s ‘After School’ MV became the rookie group’s first music video to garner over 100 million views on YouTube! The song was released on March 17, thus achieving the milestone in just six months and three days!

The song ‘After School’ is a playful and fun one about being in love. It talks about feeling flustered and excited after meeting one’s lovers.

Through the music video, all the members revealed their playful selves while dancing to the incredible masterpiece in their colourful clothes. One can notice the members’ chemistry and teamwork for the video itself.

Here’s the music video for ‘After School’.

Despite being rookies, Weeekly has taken the Korean music industry by storm! The girl group consists of seven members- Lee Soojin, Shin Ji Yoon, Monday, Park So Eun, Lee Jae Hee, Jihan and Zoa. Weeekly debuted under Play M Entertainment in June 2020 with their EP ‘We Are’ and has been producing incredibly catchy and high-end music ever since.

The septet had its latest comeback with their fourth mini-album ‘Play Game: Holiday’ on August 4 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and took fans on an incredible journey full of good music.

The music video for the title song ‘Holiday Party’ presented the members having a party in a vibrant room full of astronomical objects.

However, member Shin Jiyoon did not participate in the comeback due to recurring symptoms of anxiety as informed by the agency on August 1.

