Weeekly members are aboard the 'galaxy train' in vibrant new teaser for 'Holiday Party'

We are 2 days away from Weeekly's comeback and we are pumped! The talented and beautiful seven-member group debuted on June 30, 2020, with their EP, 'We Are' and are all set to steal our hearts once again with their fourth mini-album, 'Play Game: Holiday'. 'Play Game: Holiday' consists of five refreshing tracks. The album will include the songs ‘Weekend’, ‘Check it Out’, ‘La Luna’, ‘Memories of Summer Rain’ and the title song ‘Holiday Party’.

Weeekly members have released a brand new teaser video for the title track 'Holiday Party'. The colourful and vibrant teaser video begins with the members waiting for the 'galaxy train', their luggage and tickets in tow. The girls are singing 'Holiday', putting their honeyed vocals on display. The scene shifts to them seated on a round table, sharing snacks and playing games, celebrating holidays together, the best way! Towards the end, a brief glimpse of their choreography is given, inviting us to come aboard the 'galaxy train'.

You can watch the teaser video below:

Meanwhile, Play M Entertainment announced that Jiyoon would be temporarily halting all activities due to recurring symptoms of anxiety. The agency also stated that Weeekly will be promoting their upcoming mini-album 'Play Game: Holiday,' which is due out on August 4, as a six-member group. The agency thanked fans for showing concern and assured fans that Jiyoon is taking the necessary treatment and will return to group activities post her full recovery.

