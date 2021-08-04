Weeekly plans a whimsical party in new music video for 'Holiday Party'

Weeekly is back with a cheerful and playful song that carries a fresh vibe to all the viewers in a new music video for the title track 'Holiday Party'. The group's fourth mini-album 'Play Game: Holiday' was released on 4 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). A summery vibe is conveyed throughout the video where the girl group has a party of their own.

Starting with a digital clock displaying the time 12:12, the video is shot in a colourful room that stores 'The Weeekly Story'. Astronomical objects, telescopes, planet related books, posters and more can be spotted all around the vibrant room. The seven members start with a synchronised choreography over the enjoyable lyrics of 'Holiday Party'. Dancing around the room, reading up and expanding their knowledge on the world, Weeekly plans a trip.

The members can be seen sharing their ideas to make the party more fun, enriched with the occasional animated dialogues appearing on the screen. Gathering their tickets, Weeekly members hop on the 'Galaxy train', touring around. Bright colours and a detailed set filled with numerous objects make the video pleasing to the eye. A dining table filled with sweets, candies and more delectable food graces the girls to pluck and munch away on. Further, in a tub full of suds, the Weeekly members cheer on each other inside the 'Galaxy train'.

Watch the video below.

This is the group's latest album, just more than four months after 'We Play', their third mini-album, was released in March and received viral fame for the lead song 'After School'. Weeekly has continued to build a loving fandom since they debuted on 30 June 2020 with 'We Are'.

