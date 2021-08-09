Weeekly reached THIS milestone with their latest comeback song ‘Holiday Party’

Rookie group Weeekly’s latest song ‘Holiday Party’ became an instant hit as it surpassed 10 million views on YouTube on August 8 in just 4 days of its release as announced by the girl group’s agency Play M Entertainment. ‘Holiday Party’ was released as the title track of the group’s latest mini-album ‘Play Game: Holiday’ on August 4 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The song ‘Holiday Party’ is a fresh summer pop song with high-end catchy music accompanied by instrumental melodies. The members can be seen researching the universe with the help of a telescope, books and maps. The girls sit across a table, planning a special party, preparing cards, tickets and suitcases while dancing to the joyful choreography.

With all the interesting games, painting canvases, goofing around and having fun, the girls set a perfect example of an ideal party.

Here’s the MV for ‘Holiday Party’.

The mini-album ‘Play Game: Holiday’ consists of a total of 5 songs, ‘Weekend’, ‘Check It Out’, ‘Holiday Party’, ‘La Luna’ and ‘Memories of Summer Rain’.

Weeekly, consisting of seven members- Soojin, Jiyoon, Monday, Soeun, Jaehee, Jihan and Zoa has been the talk of the town ever since their debut in June 2020 with the EP ‘We Are’ and has received a lot of love and support from fans throughout the world. ‘After School’, one of the most celebrated masterpieces by the septet was released in March this year and has already garnered more than 90 Million views on YouTube!