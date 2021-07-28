Weeekly releases highlight medley ahead of comeback on August 4

Are you ready to give your heart to Weeekly once again? Because the girls are all set to steal it with their fourth mini album ‘Play Game: Holiday'. The rookie group will be back with five refreshing new tracks on August 4 as announced by their agency Play M Entertainment earlier this year. The album will include the songs ‘Weekend’, ‘Check it Out’, ‘La Luna’, ‘Memories of Summer Rain’ and the title song ‘Holiday Party’.

The highlight medley gives a sneak peek at all the songs, giving fans a chance to know what the album will like. The songs share a fresh summer vibe while being different and unique individually. ‘Weekend’, ‘La Luna’ and ‘Check It Out’ are upbeat high-end tracks and ‘Memories Of Summer Rain’ is acoustic, softer and soothing. The funky and unique title song ‘Holiday Party’ is the most anticipated among the songs.

Here’s the highlight medley for ‘Play Game: Holiday’.

The group also revealed the concept photo and film for member Shin Jiyoon. The nineteen-year-old artist can be seen sitting across a table in fresh summer clothes, fondly looking at a yellow custard-like dessert, contemplating eating it while smiling at the camera. The teaser was specifically meant for the title song ‘Holiday Party’.

The septet debuted in June 2020 with the EP ‘We Are’ and will be making a comeback after five months of the release of their previous mini-album ‘We Play’. The group won a total of six ‘Rookie of the Year’ awards last year and has already gained a big supportive fandom thanks to their amazing music and cute performances. We can’t wait to see what the girls have in store for us in the upcoming album.