Weeekly’s Jiyoon announces departure from group due to anxiety disorder

Weeekly's agency, IST Entertainment, said on the 1st, "Jiyoon will finish her weekly activities as of June 1, 2022. After that, Weeekly will continue its activities as a six-member group.” Jiyoon decided to withdraw from the group to treat anxiety symptoms. Previously, for the same reason, she suspended her activities twice in Augustand February, 2021.

The agency said, "During this break from activities, Jiyoon, her family, specialists, and the company have been carefully discussing whether or not it is possible to return to activities with the artist's condition as the top priority. After that, she agreed that she should continue to focus on treatment.”

Here is the full statement below:-

Weeekly is a South Korean girl group under IST Entertainment (formerly Play M Entertainment). The group is Play M Entertainment's second girl group in 10 years, after Apink. The group consists of six members: Lee Soojin, Monday, Park So Eun, Lee Jaehee, Jihan and Zoa. The group debuted on June 30, 2020, with their debut EP, ‘We Are’. The group released their second EP ‘We Can’ on October 13, featuring the lead single ‘Zig Zag’. On October 15, they had their debut stage for the song on M Countdown. The choreography was distinct for its integration of 10-pound cubes into the dance, which the members pushed around the stage. The song achieved 10 million views on YouTube within 4 days, beating their previous record.

The group released their third EP ‘We Play’, featuring ‘After School’ as the lead single on March 17. Musically, the song was described as a pop number mixed with reggae and trap beats and an impressive song with dynamic synthesizer and popping melody. The song gained immense praise and popularity because of its addicting melody and choreography. ‘After School’ reached number 21 on the US Billboard World Digital Songs chart, also the group's first ever entry on the chart.

Let’s hope Jiyoon spends time taking care of her mental health!

