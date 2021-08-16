Weeekly’s Monday sings an emotional and impassioned OST for KBS2’s ‘Police University’

The song in which Monday (Weeekly) participated is ‘Like a Star', the OST for 'Police University'. It is a song that expresses the heart that blooms love. In the drama OSTs such as 'Hotel Del Luna', 'The Girl Who Sees Smells', and 'The King: Eternal Monarch', Noh Eul composed a number of hit songs such as 'Another Day', 'Spring by accident', 'I Fall In Love', etc. It is known as a song that expresses love for one person with heartwarming lyrics and melody with Noh Eul's participation and Monday's delicate and elegant voice.

In addition, Monday (Weeekly) is gathering fans' anticipation as it is her first OST in a year since the 'Be Draw Into You' of the MBC drama 'When I Was Most Pretty', which was her first OST in 2020. Weeekly, the group to which Monday belongs, debuted in 2020 and won the Melon Music Awards for Best New Female Artist and MAMA Best New Female Artist. As a result, the number of views of the recently released 'Holiday Party' music video exceeded 20 million views within 6 days of its release, becoming a hot topic.

Police University revolves around the life of Kang Sun Ho who knows only hacking ever since his parents passed away when he was 10. He eventually puts his genius hacking skills into practice in an attempt to steal illegal gambling funds to pay for his adoptive father’s cancer surgery. One day, Sun Ho bumps into a charismatic judo girl, Oh Kang Hee, and falls in love at first sight. Just to be with her, he sets a goal to get an acceptance letter from the same university as Kang Hee’s and eventually gets accepted. However, he does not expect a familiar face from his previous misdemeanor, Yoo Dong Man, to greet him as his professor. At first, he’s not very pleased to see him again, but he gradually grows fond of Dong Man, the man of justice, to the point where he respects Dong Man’s philanthropic and brave nature as they continue to bicker with one another. Just like that, what started as love at first sight becomes Sun Ho’s life goal, a police officer.

