Weeekly’s Soojin selected as the ambassador for THIS Academy designated International Film Festival

Bucheon International Animation Festival’s representatives confirmed on August 11 KST that Weeekly’s leader Soojin has been chosen as the ambassador for the ‘23rd Bucheon International Animation Festival’. The dancer, vocalist and rapper will attend various events including a press conference in September and the opening ceremony of the festival in October and participate in various activities as the ambassador.

The nineteen-year-old idol Soojin debuted in June 2020 as the leader of the rookie group Weeekly and has received unprecedented support as a member of the super group. The group has already won a total of six ‘Rookie Of The Year’ awards.

Weeekly has recently been in the eyes of netizens after the release of their mini-album ‘Play Game: Holiday’ on August 4. The album and its title song ‘Holiday Party’ have received a very positive response from fans throughout the world.

The ‘Bucheon International Film Festival’ started its journey in the year 1999 as the only animation festival in Asia and today, has a total of six categories under which, many critically acclaimed animation films complete. These are- Feature, Short, Graduation, TV & Commissioned, Korean Short and VR.

The festival plays an important role in building a community of like-minded people from across the world, bringing them together to share the common interest in animation films and also acts as a catalyst in helping cartoonists reach out to young animation film producers.

The 23rd Bucheon Animation Film Festival will take place from October 22 to October 26.

