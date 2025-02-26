Weeekly to go separate ways as all members terminate contracts with IST Entertainment after nearly 5 years of debut

IST Entertainment has confirmed the official disbandment of the girl group Weeekly, marking the end of their journey as a group. In a statement shared on their social media platforms, the agency revealed that after extensive discussions with the six members: Lee Soojin, Monday, Park Soeun, Lee Jaehee, Jihan, and Zoa, a mutual decision was made to terminate their exclusive contracts. The company acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the members throughout their careers and expressed gratitude to fans for their support.

According to IST Entertainment, the decision was not made lightly. Discussions between the members and the company had been ongoing for some time, focusing on their individual aspirations and career goals. Ultimately, they concluded that parting ways would be the best course of action for both the agency and the artists. While this marks the end of Weeekly as a group, the company stated that each member plans to pursue independent careers in different fields, and they encouraged fans to continue supporting them in their future endeavors.

Weeekly debuted in June 2020 under IST Entertainment and quickly gained attention with their youthful and energetic concept. Even before their official debut, the members were well known in the industry as FAVE GIRLS, a pre-debut trainee group under FAVE Entertainment. Their debut song, Tag Me (@Me), showed their refreshing charm, and their subsequent releases, including After School, Zig Zag, and Ven Para, helped them establish a strong fanbase both in South Korea and internationally.

The group was initially formed with seven members, but in June 2022, member Jiyoon announced her departure due to mental health struggles. Despite this setback, the remaining six members continued their activities and worked hard to maintain their group’s momentum.

Now, following the disbandment announcement, fans took to social media to express their emotions. Many shared heartfelt messages, reminiscing about their favorite moments, performances, and interactions with the members. While there was an overwhelming sense of sadness, fans also voiced their hopes that each member would find success in their future careers. Several fans criticized IST Entertainment for not giving Weeekly the opportunities they deserved, arguing that with better promotion and management, the group could have reached greater heights.

As for the members, they now face a new chapter in their careers. While IST Entertainment has confirmed that they will be pursuing individual paths, it remains to be seen whether they will stay in the entertainment industry or explore different fields. Some may continue in music as solo artists, while others might transition into acting, hosting, or content creation.