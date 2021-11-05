Weekend Binge: 5 anime shows for every beginner keen to enter the world of emotions, action & drama

One of the most popular things to come out of Japan, among several other things, is the art form of anime. It is hands down one of the most popular forms of entertainment across the world and also known for its expansive storyline. Indian kids from the 90s will very well remember tuning in to Pokemon every evening. While we did generically refer to it as cartoon, back in the day, Pokemon actually falls under the anime umbrella.

Over the years, there have been several spectacular and gripping anime shows that have stood the test of time. Anime creators have gone on to capture the attention of not just the Japanese and Asians, but have gained a massive following across the world. So, while you may have lost touch with anime, here are five shows that you can watch to reunite with anime or even test the waters if you are a complete newbie. Check it out:

Death Note

One of the most iconic anime series, this show revolves around a high school student named Yagami Light who finds a Death Note. His super power? This book gives him the power to kill anyone whose name he writes in the book. Interesting right?

My Hero Academia

One of the newest anime and quickly rising on the popularity charts, My Hero Academia is fun and full of drama. It is a hero-villain society that ticks all the right boxes.

Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood

With only one season and rated 9.1 on IMDb, this highly rated 2009 anime drama revolves around two brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric who are hoping to restore their bodies with the help of the Philsopher's Stone.

One Punch Man

This 2015 anime show is yet another intriguing story on how a superhero Saitama gets bored of his superpower. What's his superpower though? Well, he can defeat anyone with a single punch.

Naruto: Shippuden

One of the oldest of the lot, Naruto: Shippuden revolves around Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja, who works towards becoming the Hokage, leader of his village. It is one of the longest series of the lot with 500 episodes. However, die-hard fans say these episodes are a breeze when you get hooked to Naruto and his life.

