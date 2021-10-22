Weekend Binge: Mare of Easttown to Mumbai Diaries, 6 intense dramas of 2021 you shouldn't miss

The festive season has dawned upon us and you may already have plans for a long holiday. Be it heading for a vacation or spending time with your loved ones, you would agree that catching the best of OTT content is a great way to spend time. Be it with your friends and loved ones, a binge watch party never hurt nobody.

Ahead of the weekend, we decided to round up some of the best and intense dramas of 2021 that you shouldn't miss and start binge watching right away.

Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, who has floored us time and again, returned to the small screen as a detective in a sleepy little town. The actress' notable performance was enough for fans and audiences across the world sit up and take note. The crime drama is all things intense but also never gets too much to handle. You can watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Probably one of the first Indian medical dramas to have made noise for a good reason. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is set against the backdrop of the city's most terrifying night and navigates inside a hospital that involves patients, doctors, interns and a barrage of human emotions. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video .

Squid Game

This list would be incomplete without a Korean drama which seem to have taken the streaming platforms by storm. One of the most popular and celebrated Korean show to have streamed this year was Squid Game. You can watch this gory and captivating drama on Netflix.

Family Man S2

One of the most highly anticipated shows of 2021 was Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man season two. The terror drama had Indians on the edge of their seat as new challenges and new characters took the drama to its next level. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video .

Maid

A fairly underrated show, Maid is yet to catch on in India. The drama revolves around a single mother who turns to housecleaning to make ends meet while leaving behind and abusive relationship. With a young daughter in tow, Maid treads cautiously and brings to screen a riveting drama. You can watch Maid on Netflix.

You S3

If you haven't heard or watched You, we recommend starting with season one to see how lead character Joe Goldberg comes into his element. The third season of the show has just begun streaming and the thriller drama series makes for the perfect gripping watch. You can stream all seasons of 'You' on Netflix.

