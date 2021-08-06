Weekend Binge: Must see Indian anthology series that explore love, relationships, hope & more

It is that time of the week again when you decide to go through your browsing list and decide how to spend your weekend. Be it comedy or thrillers, there are a variety of options available on various streaming platforms. With the weekend ahead, we decided to list some Indian anthology series that have created quite a buzz on social media. Unlike a certain genre of web show, anthology offers a mix of themes and explores different emotions. It is the perfect reason to pick one if you cannot make up your mind over what to watch.

Check out Indian anthology series for your weekend binge session:

Unpaused

Unpaused, an anthology of five short films, brings to life five heartfelt stories of hope, survival, aspirations and heartachingly well told stories. All shorts are set in the post-Covid era and deal with being trapped inside our own homes. They try to make sense of what hit us and take you along the ride. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Lust Stories

This 2018 Hindi anthology features four short films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. It explores love in different forms including women's sexuality and was a big hit. The success of this anthology led the makers to create another anthology named Ghost Stories. However, the latter did not quite make an impression. You can watch it on Netflix.

Bombay Talkies

Created by the same four directors of Lust Stories, the 2013 anthology Bombay Talkies was a great collaboration between Anurag, Zoya, Dibakar and Karan Johar. Their shorts saw a variety of ensemble actors come together to entertain and offer something fresh to the Indian viewer. You can watch it on Netflix.

Paava Kadhaigal

The south has seen several anthologies in the past and Paava Kadhaigal is one of its most recent offering. Released in 2020, Paava Kadhaigal features four films directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivan. They delve into the complex relationships of love and sin. The interesting shorts are a gripping watch. You can watch it on Netflix.

I Am

One of the oldest of the lot, director Onir's I Am is a combination of four shorts featuring talented actors who strive to explore their own identity in an unforgiving world. Released in 2010, these short films trauma, same sex identity and life-changing situations that make it a gripping watch. You can watch it on Disney+Hotstar or YouTube.

