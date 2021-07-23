Weekend Binge: Priyanka Chopra's 5 romantic comedies that you can leisurely screen to beat the stress.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may not be doing Bollywood films at the moment but the actress' fans have a plethora of films to look back on. Her last Hindi film was back in 2019 titled The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar which performed decently at the box office. For the unversed, the actress who is married to Nick Jonas, has shifted her base to the US and is now working on several international projects. From Matrix 4 to an action web series titled Citadel with Richard Madden, PeeCee is truly conquering the world.

Today, we decided to look back on some of Priyanka Chopra's romantic comedies that will prove as the perfect stress buster if you've had a hectic work. Here are some films that you can kick back and enjoy:

Dostana

A film that some may call it ahead of its time, this film starred Priyanka, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. From the film's aesthetic, upbeat songs and actors pretending to be gay, Dostana was a breath of fresh air back in 2008. After all, it is also the film where the term Desi Girl originally came to be. You can watch it on Netflix.

Dil Dhadakne Do

This ensemble drama featured Priyanka and Ranveer Singh as siblings and their onscreen family banter is definitely one of the reasons why you should watch Zoya Akhtar's comedy drama. You can watch it on Netflix as well as on Amazon Prime Video

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Starring Priyanka, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, if a film with this star cast was made today it would probably break and make new box office records. But this 2004 romantic comedy is a laughter riot with goofy antics from Salman and Akshay as they try to win over Priyanka. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Isn't It Romantic

Apart from starring in Hindi romantic comedies, Priyanka also featured in romcoms in the west and one of them was Isn't It Romantic. Starring alongside Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka's appearance as a yoga ambassador was brief but notable. A dreamy tale of getting lost into another world may be the perfect escape you need this weekend. You can watch it on Netflix.

Baywatch

This may not be the perfect description of romcom, but Baywatch starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron featured Priyanka in one of the few antagonist roles that we've seen her do. The comedy action film, which features our Desi Girl in a refreshing avatar, will definitely keep you hooked. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

