Weekend Binge: Romcom to thriller, 5 Anushka Sharma films for every mood that you can sit back and enjoy

Love her or like her? There's no denying that Anushka Sharma has given fans several reasons to cherish over the years. Check out her films that you can watch on various streaming platforms.

Anushka Sharma hasn't graced us with her impressive silver screen presence since the end of 2018 but the actress surely is keeping up with her fans on social media. While her fans wait for a new film announcement from the actress, we decided to compile a list of Anushka Sharma's film that will help you tide the wave. Love her or like her? There's no denying that Anushka has given fans several reasons to cherish over the years.

From a striking debut performance to always pushing the envelope, Anushka has been a game changer not just in terms of acting but also as a producer. Feeling like getting lost into a romantic comedy or want to devour some intense content, the actress' filmography has a little of everything. Check out 5 films of Anushka Sharma that you can watch this weekend.

Mood: Thriller/Intense/Horror

NH10

Anushka Sharma's first outing as producer, this thriller with Neil Bhoopalam did not particularly do well at the box office but definitely is an enjoyable one. The gripping film was a critically acclaimed one with Anushka's remarkable performance being widely praised. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.

Mood: Romance/Comedy/Emotional

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

A striking debut, a refreshing face and a great performance, Anushka brought all these to the big screen in her first film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film was a commercial hit at the box office and if you are in the mood for a breezy watch then Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi should be you go-to film. You can watch this film by renting it on YouTube.

Mood: Breezy/Chill/Throwback

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl

Even though this film came after at least four of Anushka's films, it makes for a great throwback film to revisit. With Ranveer Singh and Anushka's reunion after Band Baaja Baarat and Parineeti Chopra in the supporting role, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl is another film that makes for a perfect laidback weekend watch. You can watch this Amazon Prime Video

Mood: Comedy/Leisure/Lively

Band Baaja Baarat

Ranveer Singh's debut and Anushka Sharma's third film, Band Baaja Baarat is for the books. From super fun dialogues to hilarious banter, this film was a lively telling of friendship, love and the ever exciting business of marriages. You can watch this on Amazon Prime Video.

Mood: Goofy/Drama/Emotional

Dil Dhadakne Do

Even if you are not an Anushka Sharma fan, Zoya Akhtar's ensemble film will never fail to entertain you. Anushka, who is a dancer on a cruise, comes across a dysfunctional Punjabi family and falls in love with their son Ranveer Singh, makes for an entertaining screen time along with several other parallels in the film. You can watch the film on Netflix.

What's on your weekend binge list? Let us know in the comments below.

