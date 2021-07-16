Weekend Binge: As Toofaan releases, 5 equally gripping sports dramas that will entertain and inspire you

As the weekend approaches, we decided to list down five equally gripping sports dramas that will entertain, inspire and keep you hooked to your screen.

With every Friday, comes new content and one of the biggest offerings this week is Farhan Akhtar's power-packed drama Toofaan. The film which has made its way to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, will see Farhan Akhtar get into the ring and turn into a magnificent boxer. For long, Bollywood has adapted real life sports stories into biopics and delivered exceptional box office hits. From Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Dangal, the audiences have always been for a treat.

As the weekend approaches, we decided to list down five equally gripping sports dramas that will entertain, inspire and keep you hooked to your screen. Check it out:

Foxcatcher

Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum - what's not to love? Set in the world of US wrestling, the unbelievable transformation of Steve Carell and Mark Ruffalo as well as their great performance earned them an Academy Award nomination. The film's screenplay, jaw dropping moments and performances make it a must watch. This film is streaming on Hotstar Premium.

Dangal

Aamir Khan's sports drama around female representation in Indian wrestling not just won several accolades but also introduced India to the widely acclaimed Phogat sisters. Based on the true story of Phogat sisters, Aamir Khan's emotional as well as entertaining drama is a sure shot winner. This film is streaming on Netflix.

Chak! De India

Are you a Shah Rukh Khan fan and have missed seeing him off late on the big screen? Revisit this classic and watch the actor in one of his finest onscreen avatars as coach Kabir Khan. A superhit at the box office, Chak! De India put the spotlight back on India's national sport - Hockey. This film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and also available for rent on YouTube.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

While Toofaan may floor you or not, Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag definitely will. Essaying India's late legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, Bhaag Mikha Bhaag remains Farhan's best performance to date. In recent times, the film has also turned out to be one of the finest sports biopics made. The film is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Last Dance

A shift from the last four, The Last Dance is a 10-part docuseries that tracks the journey of basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The docuseries follows the Bulls' 1997-98 season from start to finish and also shines light on other major highlights of the NBA star's basketball career. With an IMDb rating of 9.1, The Last Dance is unmissable and streaming on Netflix.

Other fascinating sports dramas include Mary Kim, The Karate Kid, Remember The Titans, Soorma and Coach Carter among others. What's your favourite sports drama? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Toofaan Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film is a storm worth embracing

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×