Weekly Hallyu Newsmaker: BTS' SUGA military enlistment, SEVENTEEN's Joshua reportedly dating Mi Young and more

BTS' SUGA made headlines for his military enlistment announcement and Baekhyun of EXO was all over the internet for his new company. SEVENTEEN's vocalist Joshua was rumored to be in a relationship with model Mi Young. Actors like Kim Tae Ri, Ra Mi Ran, Moon So Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Son Ye Jin, and Hyun Bin made it to this week's Hallyu Newsmakers list.

BTS' SUGA military enlistment

BTS member SUGA will enlist in the military to fulfill his national duty. He has started the process of enlisting, and BIGHIT MUSIC made a formal announcement on August 7 that he has done so. He will be the third member of the septet to begin his military service. The singer has applied to discontinue the delay so that he can begin his duties as soon as possible.

SEVENTEEN's Joshua rumored to be dating model Mi Young

On August 7, SEVENTEEN's Joshua was rumored to be dating an influencer called Mi Young as netizens noticed similarities between the items they shared on Instagram. It was reportedly said that Joshua's alleged girlfriend was seen at the group's recent concert. This led to many netizens and fans sending hate to the SEVENTEEN member as they believed he should not have invited her. This led to fans requesting the agency to protect the artist. However, neither parties have confirmed or denied the allegations.

EXO member Baekhyun's new company

EXO's Baekhyun confirmed the rumors of him setting up a new company during a quick Instagram live broadcast on August 8, assuring that he would stay as an EXO member and with SM Entertainment's consent. The agency on the other hand denied having any knowledge of Baekhyun's plans. They also said that his contract would come to an end in January 2024, while he is preparing for a solo comeback by the end of the year. However, nothing is decided on Baekhyun's solo comeback.

Jeong Nyeon confirmed the cast lineup

One of the most anticipated K-dramas Jeong Nyeon has finally confirmed the main cast lineup. Previously it was reported that Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Moon So Ri, and Kim Hieora have been offered roles in this K-drama on August 10, Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran and Moon So Ri confirmed their appearance in this 20th-century drama while Kim Hieora decided not to appear due to personal reasons.

Son Ye Jin's Instagram update about Hyun Bin

Son Ye Jin, the actress from The Crash Landing on You, gave a brief preview of her future YouTube appearance for Imjinhan Class. She worked diligently to hone her golfing talents while spending quality time with her spouse Hyun Bin. This sweet moment, in which the actress was seen making fun of her husband for his photography skills, went viral online.

