Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BLACKPINK renew contract with YG, Maestra: The Strings of Truth premieres and more

BTS’ RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook bid temporary farewell to ARMYs as they commence mandatory military service

BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook engaged in a heartfelt live session, sharing emotions and plans before their upcoming military enlistment. Expressing mixed feelings, they discussed excitement, sadness, and anticipation, reassuring fans about their return. The session touched on enlistment, future plans, personal growth, and playful banter. Despite urging fans not to visit enlistment sites, they promised diligent work on individual projects and emphasized a strong bond with the ARMY. BIGHIT MUSIC's announcement confirmed enlistment plans and outlined separate paths for RM and V, with Jimin and Jungkook enlisting together, emphasizing the personal nature of their enlistment.

BLACKPINK renewed their exclusive management contracts with YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa renewed their group contract with YG Entertainment after its expiration earlier this year. Yang Hyun Suk expressed delight, affirming the group's commitment to shine in the global music scene. However, clarity is lacking on their individual exclusive contracts with the agency, as none of the members have renewed their individual agreements yet. The status of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa's exclusive contracts remains uncertain, despite their commitment to continue group activities under YG Entertainment.

Cha Eun Woo announces first-ever solo fan-con 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator

Cha Eun Woo's announcement of his first ever solo fan meeting event, ‘Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator,’ on December 8 sparked excitement among fans. The poster, featuring an elevator button with a question mark, added a mysterious touch. Known for electrifying performances and interactive experiences, ‘Just One 10 Minute’ became synonymous with Cha Eun Woo's fan meetings. Following the success of previous events in 2019 and 2022, fans are eager to discover the undisclosed details of this upcoming fan-con, anticipating halts in various locations based on past events in Asian regions.

The Glory, Lim Ji Yeon, and Physical: 100 emerged as significant winners at 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards

At the 2023 Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore on December 7, South Korean productions triumphed. The Best Drama Series award went to The Glory, while Lim Ji Yeon won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the same show. Physical: 100 secured the Best Non-Scripted Entertainment honor. This annual event, part of the Singapore Media Festival, celebrates global media content across 16 nations. The ceremony marked its 6th year, spotlighting excellence in media from various countries.

JTBC unveils 2024 K-drama lineup, featuring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik's Doctor Slump and Hwang In Yeop's remake of Go Ahead

As the year draws to a close, an exciting array of Korean series is in production, scheduled for release at the start of 2024, enticing K-drama enthusiasts. JTBC, unveiled an enticing K-drama lineup of melodrama and thrillers. Doctor Slump chronicles the journey of two young doctors who resigned, opting to live in a rooftop house after hitting rock bottom. The eagerly anticipated rom-com medical drama will premiere on January 27, 2024, marking Park Shin Hye's return to television and a reunion with former co-star Park Hyung Sik from the popular 2013 series The Heirs. Additionally, A Prefabricated Family explores the lives of three unrelated teenagers finding solace in each other during their youth, promising a captivating narrative when they reunite a decade later. Inspired by the highly acclaimed Chinese drama Go Ahead (2020), the series had received positive reviews.

Maestra: The Strings of Truth featuring Lee Young Ae and Lee Moo Saeng premiered on December 9

The highly anticipated premiere of Maestra: The Strings of Truth, featuring the captivating duo Lee Young Ae and Lee Moo Saeng, ignited excitement as it made its much-awaited debut on December 9. The inaugural episode of the latest series achieved an average rating of 4.2 percent nationwide in South Korea, surpassing the premiere ratings of its predecessor, Castaway Diva, which debuted with an average of 3.2 percent in the same time slot.

