Weekly Hallyu newsmakers: BLACKPINK’s Jennie launches her own label; Gyeongseong Creature premieres and more

BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces her own agency ODD ATELIER

Jennie from the mega K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, has embarked on her solo journey as she unveiled the name of her own agency, OA (ODD ATELIER). The singer launched the Instagram account of her newly established company and announced by sharing some profile images and the company logo. While BLACKPINK’s group activities will be managed by YG Entertainment after contract renewal, Jennie’s new agency, OA, will be in charge of her solo endeavors.

BTS' Jimin's unveils special solo single titled Closer Than This

Even though all the BTS members (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V and Jungkook) are currently busy performing their mandatory military service, singer Jimin released a solo single as a gift for his fans. The song titled Closer Than This conveys the singer’s feelings and affection towards his dear fans. The video features a montage of various stage performances by the septet, right from their debut.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon joins new agency after leaving YG Entertainment

On December 21, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon confirmed that he has joined a new agency, Galaxy Corporation, after leaving YG Entertainment. The rapper was associated with YG Entertainment for 17 years and his contract had expired in June 2023. Director Jo Sung Hae of Galaxy Corporation stated that the G-Dragon will make his music comeback in 2024. Moreover, this news came after the K-pop idol was cleared of drug-related charges due to insufficient evidence and negative results.

Park Seo Joon-starrer Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 premiered on 22 December 2023

The much-awaited Netflix drama Gyeongseong Creature rolled out its first seven episodes on 22 December. The second part of the show, consisting of the remaining three episodes, will be released on 5 January 2024. The show features Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee as titular characters. The thriller series is set in the era of 1945, where the people fight a fierce battle against strange monsters born out of human greed.

Coffee Prince star Kim Dong Wook marries former SM Entertainment trainee Stella Kim

Actor Kim Dong Wook, who was best known for the popular drama Coffee Prince, got hitched to a non-celebrity girlfriend named Stella Kim. The couple exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony in Seoul on 22nd December and their wedding pictures surfaced on the internet. Kim Dong Wook’s wife is revealed to be a former SM Entertainment trainee.

Squid Game and Money Heist to have own video games based on famous series

Streaming giant Netflix will be rolling out video games based on popular shows, Money Heist: Ultimate Choice and Squid Game. This news arrives shortly after the release of Squid Game: The Challenge, which is a reality show inspired by the globally acclaimed South Korean series of the same name. The games will provide an immersive experience to the players and are scheduled to land on Netflix in 2024.

