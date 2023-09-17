Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BLACKPINK's Lisa's contract update, Moving star Jo In Sung's marriage rumors, more

From BLACKPINK member Lisa's contract renewal rumors and updates to Jo In Sung and Park Sun Young's dating and marriage speculations. Many South Korean Celebrities like B.I., iKON's Bobby, Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, and SHINee members made it to the week's Hallyu Newsmakers list.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's contract renewal update

The BLACKPINK maknae was reported to have rejected a 50 billion KRW (approximately 3,77,14,525 USD) worth renewal contract with her agency YG Entertainment. She was also rumored to be receiving offers from entertainment companies outside South Korea. On September 15, YG Entertainment responded that the discussions about Lisa's contract renewal were ongoing and the rumors have not been officially confirmed.

Jo In Sung denied marriage plans with Park Sun Young

A rumor about Moving star Jo In Sung and announcer Park Sun Young's connection began among industry insiders, who reportedly claimed that the two planned to marry. However, Jo In Sung's agency, IOK Company, quickly dismissed any speculations on September 15. The agency also confirmed the allegations, adding, "It's not even true that they're seeing each other, the rumors are absurd."

iKON's Bobby shared thoughts on former member B.I.

iKON's Bobby replied to many fans' questions regarding B.I. under his Instagram post. Bobby urged fans to not fight over the OT6/OT7 debate when they brought up former iKON member B.I. He revealed his emotions from when B.I. was embroiled in the drug controversy and concluded that he still had love for the BTBT singer. He also cleared out that the group has nothing to do with B.I. saying that he was someone that they knew but he has his own life now.

SHINee's Key confirmed all members renewed their contracts

This week SHINee member Key confirmed that all the members have renewed their contract with SM Entertainment, emphasizing that if they were to depart from the agency they would have done it together. This is a memorable year for all the fans and members as it marked their 15th year together, ever since their debut in 2008.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae to star in Because I Want No Loss

Our Blues actress Shin Min Ah and Sh**ting Star actor Kim Young Dae has been confirmed to lead the upcoming tvN drama called Because I Want No Loss. This is a light-hearted rom-com drama based on a man and a woman who get entangled with each other in a fake marriage contract.

