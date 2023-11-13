Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTOB departs CUBE, Lee Jong Suk's new company, PLEDIS' next boy group, and more

From BTOB's exit from CUBE Entertainment, actor Lee Dong Ha announcing marriage with Girls Day's Sojin, SEVENTEEN's agency PLEDIS Entertainment confirming plans for new boy group to PENTAGON member Hongseok's exit from CUBE Entertainment, Lee Jong Suk's news of establishing his own production company and Park Seo Joon's limited screen time in The Marvels; know about all the latest updates in the world of K-pop and K-drama in our Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers edition.

BTOB departs CUBE Entertainment after 11 years

Third-generation K-pop group BTOB has decided to not renew their contracts with their agency CUBE Entertainment. BTOB decided to part ways with the agency after 11 years following contract expiration. BTOB which consists of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, and Sungjae debuted in March 2012 and over the years have made a name for themselves with their music and artistic abilities. All members will be leaving the agency and it was informed by CUBE Entertainment through an official statement. This decision was mutually taken by the members of the K-pop group and the agency.

PENTAGON's Hongseok departs CUBE Entertainment

PENTAGON's Hongseok is the sixth member of the K-pop group to leave CUBE Entertainment. Previously Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok parted ways with the agency in October. Although the members are no longer under CUBE Entertainment their activities as a group will not be affected. Previously rumors surrounding PENTAGON's disbandment surfaced online but idols were quick to blow off the false claims. CUBE Entertainment released a statement informing Hongseok's departure from the agency.

SEVENTEEN's agency PLEDIS Entertainment to debut new boy group

PLEDIS Entertainment known to house the famous K-pop group SEVENTEEN will be debuting a new boy group in the first half of 2024. The news first surfaced on South Korean media outlets where they reported PLEDIS Entertainment plans to debut a new boy group in January 2024. Further, a representative of the agency confirmed that the agency is working towards launching a K-pop boy group in the first quarter of 2024. This will be the first boy group for PLEDIS Entertainment in over nine years since SEVENTEEN's debut in 2015.

Lee Jong Suk is in talks to establish own production company with new agency

Lee Jong Suk whose acting skills were appreciated in Korean dramas like Big Mouth, While You Were Sleeping, W: Two Worlds Apart and more will be launching his own production company next year. He is likely to join Ace Factory after parting ways with HighZium Studio in September. It was earlier reported that Lee Jong Suk is in talks to sign an exclusive management contract. Lee Jong Suk is currently dating K-pop soloist IU, the two confirmed the news in December 2022.

Advertisement

Doctor Lawyer fame Lee Dong Ha confirms marriage with Girl's Day Sojin

South Korean actor Lee Dong Ha and Girl's Day member and actor Sojin will be tying the knot this November. The news of their marriage was previously confirmed on October 6 by Sojin. The two celebrities will be getting married on November 18, KST in Seoul and it will be an intimate affair with close family and friends. They first appeared together on-screen in a K-drama called Ghost Mansion in 2021. The agencies representing the two artists also confirmed the news.

Park Seo Joon's short screen time in The Marvels causes disappointment

Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon made his Hollywood debut in The Marvels. He is seen portraying the role of Prince Yan in the Marvel franchise. Prince Yan lives on the planet of Aladna where everyone speaks in rhymes. But netizens are disappointed over the shorter amount of screen time allotted to the South Korean actor. According to a YouTuber, Park Seo Joon's appearance on screen was reported to be less than 3 minutes. His role in The Marvels was one of the highly anticipated news for fans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye opens up about reunion with Park Hyung Sik for Doctor Slump 10 years after The Heirs