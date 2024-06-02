Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS' Jin to meet fans for 2024 FESTA, EXID's Hani confirms September wedding

BTS' Jis is scheduled to discharge form his military service later this June. He will be meeting with the fans in July for FESTA 2024. EXID's Hani confirmed to tie the know this fall.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on Jun 03, 2024  |  12:12 AM IST |  17.1K
Jin, Hani: BIGHIT MUSIC, Sublime Entertainment
Jin, Hani: BIGHIT MUSIC, Sublime Entertainment

BTS' Jin will be discharged from his mandatory military service in June. The idol will be attending a meet-and-greet session with fans to mark the group's debut anniversary in July. Excitement runs high as fans eagerly anticipate the event. EXID's Hani will be exchanging vows with her psychiatrist boyfriend later in September. 

BTS' Jin to attend meet and greet in FESTA 2024 

BTS have hinted at their 11th debut anniversary celebrations and fans can expect exciting events and activities as the group stays strong and completes another year this July. Jin will be attending a meet and greet session for BTS FESTA 2024. Their agency stated that the event would take place to fulfil Jin’s wish to spend meaningful time with ARMY in person on BTS’ debut day. 

EXID's Hani confirmed her wedding through personal letter 

EXID member Hani and psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong were confirmed to be in a relationship in 2022. It was reported that the couple will be tying the knot this September. On June 1, the idol confirmed that she would be tying the knot later this September. 

About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022.

...

