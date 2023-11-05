Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ Jungkook's GOLDEN party, BLACKPINK’s Lisa's possible China ban, and more

From Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi announcing the first pregnancy news, BTS' Jungkook's surprise GOLDEN listening party, Lisa of BLACKPINK facing possible China ban to former VIXX member Ravi being prompted a 2-year prison term, Jung Hae In considering starring in a new rom-com K-drama, HYBE ending the longstanding feud with MBC and more know about all the latest happenings in the K-drama and the K-pop world with our Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers section.

BTS' Jungkook throws surprise GOLDEN listening party

BTS' Jungkook recently released his first solo album GOLDEN. To celebrate the spectacular release, the 3D singer hosted an album listening party for who's who in the South Korean music industry. BTS' V, Jimin, and RM were seen posing in front of the camera in the now-shared post. They made goofy poses in the photographs in full glory and excitement of their youngest member's album release. It is believed that either SUGA or Jin was also present at the event as an extra victory sign was also seen in the posing photographs.

BLACKPINK's Lisa faces backlash from China after Crazy Horse Paris performance

BLACKPINK's Lisa is facing pessimism and backlash from China amid her participation in the Crazy Horse Paris performance. This comes months after she wrapped up her cabaret debut performance towards the end of September. Recently it was discovered that Lisa's Weibo account was unaccessible. It showed that the account had violated some regulations. Soon all her posts were removed from the Chinese account handles of BVLGARI and Celine but now the CEO of the luxury brands she is an ambassador for voiced support in her favor by resharing moments from various brand events on his Instagram story.

Former VIXX member Ravi may get a 2-year prison sentence

Former VIXX member Ravi during his appeal trial has been requested by the prosecution to bear a two-year prison sentence after his attempted evasion of the military draft. He was also sentenced to two years of probation for his involvement in military-related corruption. The argument in the court was based on the deliberate evasion of military service in South Korea as a public figure is considered a grave offense. He previously tried evading the mandatory military enlistment by falsely claiming to have a disease called epilepsy. Ravi regrets his actions and acknowledges it.

MBC ends feud with HYBE after 4 years

MBC's president met with HYBE's chairman Bang Si Hyuk and apologized in person for the wrong practices carried out in the content preparation environment previously. In December 2019, BTS' was supposed to be part of MBC's annual festival to showcase their performance but due to their overseas schedule they could not be present and they conveyed the same to the broadcasting channel. But this was not taken positively, ever since then most of HYBE's artists were allowed to promote on MBC's show Music Core during their comeback.

Jung Hae In considering new rom-com titled Mom's Friend's Son

Snowdrop actor Jung Hae In may soon make a return to the K-drama scene with a new romantic comedy genre drama titled Mom's Friend's Son. He has received an offer to star in the upcoming tvN drama and he is currently reviewing the offer made. He declined the role offered to him in another romantic comedy genre K-drama called Some and Shopping as it is being reported. If he accepts the offer of the tvN drama it will mark his debut in the said genre after being in the industry for nearly a decade.

Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi are expecting their first child

Mouse's actor Lee Seung Gi and his wife Lee Da In have confirmed the news that the two newly married couple are expecting their first child. They started dating in 2020 and got married in April 2023. Their first child is expected to be welcomed in February 2024. Both of their agencies released official statements sharing this joyful news. The actress is prioritizing her well-being and health and asked for blessings and affection from their fans.

