Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN reveal, Choi Hyun Wook’s controversy, Jennie’s You & Me, more

From BTS' Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN's announcement, BLACKPINK Jennie's latest single You & Me release, BTS' V's Indian restaurant visit to actor Choi Hyun Wook's latest controversy and the cast of the upcoming variety show Apartment 404 know about the latest happenings in the world of K-pop and K-drama with our Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers list.

BTS' Jungkook to release his first solo album GOLDEN in November 2023

BTS' Jungkook will be releasing his first-ever solo album GOLDEN on November 3 at 1 PM KST. On October 4 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the Weverse notice about the release. GOLDEN will have 11 tracks inclusive of BTS' Jungkook's digital singles Seven and 3D. The 3D singer aims to share his golden moments as a BTS member and soloist through the new album. The promotion schedule and concept photos for GOLDEN are out.

BLACKPINK's Jennie released her much-awaited single You & Me

BLACKPINK's Jennie made her solo comeback with the release of her special single You & Me. It was released on October 6 along with a dance performance video. You & Me consists of original and Coachella versions. You & Me was first revealed at BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour kick-off in October 2022 and later a remix version was played during BLACKPINK's Coachella Music Festival performance. You & Me dominated the MelOn charts by debuting at No.1 and topped the iTunes chart in over 53 regions along with debuting at No.18 on Spotify’s Global chart. Giving Jennie her first entry into the Top 20 list of Spotify’s Global Chart.

BTS' V along with Jimin and Jungkook visited an Indian restaurant

Recently BTS' V was seen visiting an Indian restaurant in South Korea. He was not alone, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook accompanied the Slow Dancing singer on his recent visit. The Indian fans of BTS were overjoyed to know about this. BTS' V took to Instagram to share a thread of the latest moments from his recent activities. In a few photographs, he was seen hanging out at what looked like a possible cave turned out to be the interiors of Café Chai located in Jeju famous for its mud-house walls and colorful canopies.

Twinkling Watermelon's Choi Hyun Wook recently got caught up in a controversy

Twinkling Watermelon's actor Choi Hyun Wook was recently caught up in a controversy. A viral video on the internet surfaced capturing the actor holding hands with an unidentified woman and smoking. Netizens expressed their disappointment seeing him improperly dispose of the cigarette butt on the ground instead of a waste bin in a non-smoking area. Soon the actor's agency Gold Medalist released a statement saying Choi Hyun Wook regrets his action and will deeply reflect on his wrongdoing. Choi Hyun Wook also posted a hand-written letter apologizing for the same and promised to watch his actions in the future.

Advertisement

Moving's Lee Jung Ha joins BLACKPINK's Jennie as cast for new variety show Apartment 404

Moving's Lee Jung Ha will be joining the cast of an upcoming tvN variety show Apartment 404. He will be joining Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Cha Tae Hyun who are also confirmed to be cast in Apartment 404. The variety show is scheduled to air in the first half of 2024. Apartment 404 is produced by Jung Chul Min who is known for working on shows like Sixth Sense and Running Man. Moving star Lee Jung Ha will be making his variety show debut with Apartment 404, set in an apartment. The variety show is currently in the process of recruiting guests and more details will be shared soon.

Good Day to Be a Dog's Park Gyu Young announced as Gucci's new global ambassador

Park Gyu Young who will be seen in an upcoming K-drama Good Day to Be a Dog alongside Cha Eun Woo is now the newest global ambassador for Gucci. The Italian luxury fashion house made the announcement after her appearance at Gucci's 2024 S/S fashion show. Celebrity actress joins the list of Gucci's amazing ambassador lineup which includes EXO's Kai, actress Shin Min Ah, NewJeans' Hanni, actor Lee Jung Jae, and K-pop soloist IU.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: You & Me: BLACKPINK's Jennie makes first entry in Top 20 of Spotify’s Global Chart with new solo song