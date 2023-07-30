Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ Jungkook's Seven tops Hot100, King the Land tops Global Top 10 list, and more

BTS member Jungkook made a huge milestone as he grabbed the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot100 charts. From YoonA and Lee Junho's King the Land witnessing global success on Netflix to SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan participating in The Devil's Plan. Many Korean celebrities made this week's headlines.

BTS' Jungkook's Seven reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot100

On July 24, BTS' Jungkook's Seven reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot100 chart, becoming the only artist besides his own group BTS and his fellow member Jimin. His song simultaneously charted at the top of the Billboard Billboard's Global 200 Top 10 and Global Excl. U.S. top 10.

King the Land topped Netflix's Global Top 10 chart

King the Land reached No. 1 on Netflix's Global 10 chart with over 4.7 million views. YoonA and Lee Junho took to Instagram to express their gratitude and appreciation for all the love the K-drama had been receiving. On July 26, YoonA posted about the news captioning it, "Thank you and thank you for all the love and support to King the Land," and Lee Junho wrote, "Thank you for all our wonderful fans for tuning in to King the Land."

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to cast in The Devil's Plan

SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan is all set to return as an entertainer on Netflix's mind-bending reality show called The Devil's Plan. Netflix announced the cast members of The Devil's Plan on July 26. An update on Seungkwan's group activities has not been revealed yet.

Military Nurse who vaccinated BTS' Jin was found not guilty

The lieutenant officer who was accused of leaving her assigned base for vaccinating BTS member Jin was found not guilty and the prosecution was dropped. The military prosecution against the army nursing officer was finished on July 20, and the nurse was declared not guilty.

Jo Byeong Kyu’s accuser offered a wager of 10 billion KRW

Jo Byeong Kyu has been caught up in bullying allegations since 2021, as a person from New Zealand claimed to be bullied by the Uncanny Counter 2 actor in school. The accuser of Jo Byeong Kyu has demanded a public probe and offered an exceptional wager of 10 billion KRW (about $7.80 million) to back up his claims. Jo Byeong Kyu has profusely denied the allegations and asserted his innocence. He pledged to put in every ounce of effort to prove the falsehood of the claims.

