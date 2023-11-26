Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS members initiate military enlistment, BLACKPINK honored by King Charles III and more

BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have initiated the process of military enlistment, as announced by BIGHIT MUSIC. Jungkook also confirmed that he would be enlisting in the military this December. BLACKPINK members attended the royal banquet hosted by King Charles III. They were honoured in Buckingham Palace on November 22. Much much-awaited romantic comedy My Demon finally premiered and fans can't seem to get enough of it. Here is a look at everything that happened this week.

BTS' military enlistment

On November 22, it was announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook had commenced their military enlistment process. Later that day, Jungkook also confirmed that he would be enlisting this December to complete his mandatory military duties. On November 26, V took to Instagram and shared a picture of picture of a pile of chopped-off locks, hinting at military enlistment.

BLACKPINK receive medal from King Charles

BLACKPINK attended the UK-South Korea Royal State Banquet hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The members were applauded by him for their contribution to global environmental issues and advocating sustainable development. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, First Lady Kim Keon Hee and UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were also present at the banquet. BLACKPINK received the title of Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung display their chemistry in My Demon

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung starrer My Demon premiered on November 24. The fantasy romantic comedy was eagerly awaited by fans as the chemistry between the actors was palpable in the teasers. The drama opened with a band and stole the hearts of fans. The story revolves around Do Do Hee who is the heiress of a big company and Go Won, a demon who loses his powers. They both get into a marriage contract for their benefit.

BABYMONSTER's much-awaited debut

On November 27 (in South Korean time), BABYMONSTER finally marked their debut with their digital single BATTER UP. The members impressed the audience with their amazing vocals, rap verses and powerful dance. The catchy beats stole the hearts of fans. The group is YG Entertainment's first girl group after BLACKPINK who made their debut in 2016 with BOOMBAYAH.

Cha Eun Woo at MTV VMA Japan 2023 where stabbing incident takes place

Cha Eun Woo attended the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2023 on November 24. The event was attended by many artists like THE BOYZ, NCT NEW TEAM and more. A stabbing incident took place during the award ceremony. Cha Eun Woo agency, Fantigo clarified that he was unharmed. His latest drama A Good Day to Be a Dog is receiving high viewership ratings.

