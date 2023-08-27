Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS' potential tour in 2025, NCT's Jaehyun's hotel room ransacked by sasaeng, more

From BTS' possibility of going on a tour with the septet as a whole and Jaehyun's sasaeng breaking into NCT's hotel room to SEVENTEEN becoming the first K-pop group to sell 10 million album copies on Circle Charts and many more Korean artists and actors made it to the Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers' list.

BTS to hold a reunion concert in 2025?

The members of the septet have been openly discussing their break and their return as a group two years from now, given their mandatory military service. According to the reports of Rumor Mill, BTS is said to be holding a massive world tour in the year 2025, particularly after the huge success of Jungkook's solo single Seven. Inducing excitement among fans.

NCT member Jaehyun's hotel room was ransacked by sasaeng

A fan broke into NCT member Jaehyun's hotel rooms during the group's trip to the United States months back. On August 21, the sasaeng fan posted videos online, concerning other fans about the members' safety. The following day, SM Entertainment notified a Korean media source that the recordings had been illegally captured and that they would conduct a thorough investigation to identify the individual who released the videos in order to file a legal report.

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN sold 10 million album copies on the Circle Chart

In K-pop history, SEVENTEEN surpasses all other artists in terms of sales. They are the first K-pop artists to ever overtake all other groups by selling more than 10 million album sales on the Circle Chart in a single calendar year (2023). Meanwhile, the group's sub-unit BSS's song Fighting became the first song of 2023 to hit 300 million digital sales on the Circle Chart when it did so.

Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung's Moving became the most-watched K-drama

Moving, starring Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, and Go Yoon Jung, exceeded seasons one and two of the drama Big Bet in terms of viewership. Moving became the most-viewed K-drama on the OTT service Disney+. The growing popularity of this science fiction drama, which received a significant number of views within a week of its premiere, was confirmed on August 26. It also peaked at No. 1 in five nations.

Park Gyu Young and Cha Eun Woo's K-drama confirmed to be released in October

Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo will be appearing in the K-drama A Good Day To Be A Dog. On August 22, MBC announced that the eagerly anticipated fantasy romance comedy drama will air in October of this year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT fan enters Jaehyun's hotel room? Alleged sasaeng intervention attracts massive backlash; Watch