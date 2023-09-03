Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS' RM addresses Bad Religion controversy, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's new drama, more

BTS member RM addressed the controversial lyrics issues on weverse live, BLACKPINK's Jisoo was offered a role in an upcoming thriller K-drama Influenza, and much more surprising news. Read below to find out who made it to the Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers list.

BTS' RM addresses Bad Religion controversy

RM of BTS addressed the problematic lyrics of Frank Ocean's song Bad Religion, which received a lot of backlash. On August 30, the Indigo singer stated during the live video session that there was no intention to offend any faith. He emphasized that he respects all religions and beliefs and urged fans to take him at his word.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's new drama

Jisoo, who is a part of BLACKPINK, will reportedly star opposite Park Jung Min in an upcoming Zombie K-drama. A Korean media outlet announced on August 31 that Jisoo would be making a K-drama comeback and later YG Entertainment said that she is currently considering the offer. Fans are thrilled to see her on-screen once more as a result of this news.

BTS' V met an aspiring Army Officer fan Kim Hayoung

On the recent episode of Dingo Story, BTS member V appeared to surprise a fan who was preparing for Army School Corps examinations. The two shared an entire day making wholesome memories as they had lunch and went to the arcade and the photo booth to capture this special. V and Kim Hayoung shared personal experiences with each other. The Love Me Again singer gave the fan a warm embrace as she broke into tears while bidding farewell.

Astronaut Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young dating?

True Beauty actors who showed amazing chemistry in the drama recently caught up in absurd dating rumors. By making it appear as though Korean media outlets had covered Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young's relationship and fabricated news stories, some videos have tried to show alleged proof of their relationship. However, it was concluded to just be rumors as no media outlet in reality reported the news nor did the actors confirm the speculations.

Kim Dong Wook confirmed marriage with non-celebrity girlfriend

According to the reports on August 30, Kim Dong Wook was preparing for his marriage to a non-celebrity girlfriend in the coming winter. Following confirmation from his management, they urged fans to wish him well on his new journey and provide their support. Just one day after the news of his marriage hit the headlines, he wrote a letter to fans thanking them for their love and support and announcing it via the social media of his agency.

