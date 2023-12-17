Weekly Hallyu newsmakers: BTS' RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook enlist in military; Squid Game 2 tightens security, more

BTS' RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook commence their mandatory military service

After BTS ' Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope who were already serving in the army, the remaining members of the group began their military training in December. While RM and V enlisted on 11 December, Jimin and Jungkook reported on duty on 12 December. The pictures of the septet went viral as they reunited to bid farewell to RM, V Jimin and Jungkook at their see-off ceremony.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie becomes first K-pop artist to reach 1 billion Spotify streams without solo album

Jennie has achieved another milestone as she is now the first K-pop soloist who has surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams without the release of a solo album. The BLACKPINK member has earned this feat as her debut solo track titled SOLO, which was released in November 2018, has hit 1 billion streams. Apart from music, Jennie forayed into the acting field with the 2023 drama titled The Idol, starring Lily Rose-Depp, Abel Tesfaye, Troye Sivan and more.

Guinness World Records give shout-out to BTS and BLACKPINK for setting multiple records in 2023

As the year comes to an end, Guinness World Records shared the list of iconic moments of 2023, giving special mention to BTS and BLACKPINK. The two mega groups became the most streamed boy and girl groups on Spotify. LALISA by BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the first K-pop track by a soloist to reach the milestone of 1 billion streams on Spotify. BTS’ V and Jungkook clinched top spots in the list of most searched K-pop artists in 2023.

Advertisement

Squid Game 2 follows strict filming measures to prevent any leaks

Squid Game 2 is likely to premiere in 2024. Actor Yang Dong Geun, who stars in the series, shared some insights into the show’s filming schedule. He talked about the strict security measures taken on the set to avoid footage leaks. He added the cast and crew have to sign confidentiality agreements for every shooting schedule, and the production team ensures that there is a security tape on cell phone cameras. Squid Game will return next year with the original cast including Lee Jung Jae , Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun , and Gong Yoo .

The Glory, Alchemy of Souls and more: 5 K-dramas earn spots among top most-watched Netflix shows in first half of 2023

Streaming giant Netflix revealed its first report titled ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report.’ The report unveils the list of top 50 most-viewed series along with their viewing hours. Five K-dramas have made it to the list. Song Hye Kyo’s The Glory (Season 1) has clinched the third spot, while Korean reality show titled Physical: 100 has secured 21st position. Jeon Do Yeon-starrer Crash Course In Romance ranked at 22, and Doctor Cha, which features Uhm Jung Hwa as the lead, has earned 31st spot. Fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls, featuring Lee Jae Wook in a titular role, entered the list at 47th spot.

Death’s Game premiered on TVING on 15 December

Seo In Guk and Park So Dam-starrer Death’s Game released the first eight episodes of the show on TVING on 15 December. The other eight episodes will be out on January 5, 2024. The supernatural thriller drama is based on a webtoon with the same name. It unveils the story of a man who is granted 12 opportunities to live after confronting death. The show has a star-studded ensemble including Kim Jae Wook , Choi Siwon, Lee Do Hyun , and many others.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2023 Wrap-Up: Song Hye Kyo, Park So Dam, Shin Hye Sun, and more; VOTE for your favorite K-drama actress