Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS' RM's controversial song suggestion, EXO's Chen's wedding ceremony, and more

From BTS' RM's controversial song suggestion to EXO member Chen's wedding ceremony announcement in October many Korean celebrities like BLACKPINK, Lisa along with Frédéric Arnault, Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon made it to this week's Hallyu newmakers list.

BTS' RM gained mixed reactions for suggesting Bad Religion by Frank Ocean

BTS's RM shared a song he had been listening to on his Instagram story. Many of his followers were upset with his selection of the music. RM picked a track by Frank Ocean called Bad Religion. Several people have been criticizing him for the song on account of its alleged Islamophobic lyrics.

EXO's Chen to hold wedding ceremony after three years of marriage

On August 16, the EXO member confirmed holding a belated wedding ceremony in October this year. The member announced his marriage in 2020 to his non-celebrity girlfriend and also her pregnancy. The couple now has two daughters and the Love Shot singer is preparing for the wedding ceremony he could not hold back then due to unavoidable circumstances.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault allegedly spotted at a private airport lounge

The two public figures had made headlines in the past for their relationship speculations. However, another alleged photo surfaced on August 15. BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa was rumored to be spotted at a private airport lounge along with TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault in Los Angeles. Many assumed that the two boarded a private jet together after the Pink Venom singers' MetLife concert.

BLACKPINK announced the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR finale concert

On August 17, the YG Entertainment girl group confirmed the last concert of their successful world tour concert which commenced in October 2022. The concerts are set to be held on September 16 and 17, the venue and other details regarding the event are yet to be announced by the agency. The second show will be streamed live through the Weverse platform.

Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon's The Worst of Evil confirmed release date

One of the most awaited action duo Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Joon have confirmed the release date of their upcoming K-drama The Worst of Evil's release on September 27. In the recently shared poster, Wi Ha Joon took the lead, followed by Ji Chang Wook on his left as they demonstrated themselves as members of a gang, with the poster saying "In 1990 Gangnam, they ran the streets".

