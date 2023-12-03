Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS triumphs at 2023 MMA, Song Kang-starrer Sweet Home 2 premieres and more

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo emerges victorious at 2023 MAMA

On 28 and 29 November, the prestigious Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2023 were organized at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. BLACKPINK's Jisoo stole the limelight as she secured awards in three categories namely, Best Female Artist, Best Female Solo Dance Performance, and Best Music Video. With her solo debut ME and FLOWER, Jisoo has joined the likes of PSY and G-Dragon, who were few of the solo artists to have won the Best Music Video award since 1999.

BTS wins big at Melon Music Awards

K-pop supergroup BTS became the first group in history to clinch 40 trophies at the illustrious Melon Music Awards, which were conducted at Incheon's INSPIRE Arena on 2nd December. The septet won the Bonsang Award of the Night and Top 10 Artist during the event. Not only this, BTS achieved another milestone by becoming the first act to win 50 trophies at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

BTS' Jungkook and Usher joined forces for a remix version of Standing Next to You

BTS maknae (youngest member) Jungkook and American singer Usher presented a special collaboration as they released a new remix version of Standing Next to You on 1 December. The duo’s energetic track has taken the internet by storm as K-netizens have admired this version. Earlier, the idol had also confirmed his military enlistment by this December.

Song Kang announced Sweet Home 2 as his final project before military enlistment

The much-anticipated second season of the successful Netflix series Sweet Home 2 premiered on December 1. The protagonist of the monster apocalyptic thriller show, Song Kang, revealed during a press conference that Sweet Home 2 is likely to be his last project before he enlists for the military. Sweet Home 2 features a star-studded ensemble, including Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook , Go Min Si , Park Gyu Young , Jin Young, Yu Oh Seong, and Kim Moo Yul.

Death’s Game’s stills reveal multiple characters of Seo In Guk, Lee Do Hyun, Sung Hoon and others

Death's Game is an upcoming supernatural drama which is based on the webtoon of the same name. In the drama, Seo In Guk takes on the role of Choi Yi Jae who experiences death and reincarnation 12 times. The show stars leading faces of the Korean cinema and TVING released various stills this week to give a glimpse of the main characters. While Park So Dam plays the character of Death, Kim Jae Wook assumes the role of a painter. Actor Lee Jae Wook will appear as an aspiring martial arts fighter and Sung Hoon will play the role of a sports athlete. More stills and teasers are awaited next week as the show is slated to release on 15 December on TVING.

Advertisement

Welcome To Samdalri premiered on 2 December

Popular Korean actors Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun-starrer Welcome To Samdalri released on 2 December with strong ratings for the first episode. The story revolves around two childhood friends who reunite on Jeju Island. Ji Chang Wook as Jo Yong Pil looks promising in the show as he is a weather forecaster whose aim is to always protect the residents of his hometown. Shin Hye Sun as Jo Sam Dal, on the other hand, returns to the island after her photography career collapses in Seoul.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Melon Music Awards 2023: From BTS and NewJeans’ big wins to SHINee’s iconic stage; top highlights of the event