Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS' V, Jungkook's stalker incident, BLACKPINK's Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun's breakup, more

BODY: From Mr. Queen's actress Cha Chung Hwa's beautiful wedding ceremony, BTS' V's stalker detained after entering his residence's elevator, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's recent outing with BTS' Jungkook, NCT's Jaehyun to BLACKPINK's Jisoo breaking up with actor Ahn Bo Hyun and BIGBANG's G-Dragon being booked for drug abuse charges and more know about all the latest happenings in the K-pop and K-drama world with our Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers section.

BTS' V's stalker enters his residence's elevator

BTS' V was stalked by a woman who followed the Slow Dancing singer into his residence elevator. She also attempted to hand over a marriage certificate to the K-pop idol. Since then the stalker has been detained by the South Korean police who are investigating the case. Meanwhile, BIGHIT MUSIC also released a statement stating that they are responding with a no-tolerance policy against such crimes.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon booked on drug abuse charges

According to news reports by the South Korean media outlet, G-Dragon faced drug abuse allegations on October 25. He was reportedly booked by the police for violating the drug abuse laws. His case is different from actor Lee Sun Kyun's case. Police are currently investigating it. YG Entertainment released a statement stating that the artist does not fall under their agency hence it is difficult to comment. Chanel also released a similar statement clarifying their stance on the ambassador's controversy.

BTS' Jungkook's hangout with ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, NCT's Jaehyun invaded

The members from the famous 97 liners group: BTS' Jungkook, NCT's Jaehyun, and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo were recently seen hanging out together in the Apgujeong district of Seoul. But their privacy was invaded by an impolite fan who crossed a line. Despite being told to not disturb, the fan kept insisting on a photograph and even recorded the idols. They seemingly looked uncomfortable and the fan received backlash online from other fans.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun announce break up

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun have confirmed to end their relationship and break up. Industry insiders revealed the news after which YG Entertainment confirmed the report. Due to their busy schedules and work commitments, the two celebrities naturally grew apart. They hope to remain good colleagues post their breakup. Previously the two confirmed their dating rumors in August 2023.

