Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: EXO's D.O.'s exit from SM Entertainment, Lee Sun Kyun's drugs controversy, and more

LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon to take brief hiatus from group activities

LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon will be taking a brief hiatus from group activities owing to her health issues. The K-pop group will continue to promote as four members. Source Music made an official announcement informing the fans about her deteriorating health. Kim Chaewon has been advised to take time off and rest by the doctors.

MONSTA X's Hyungwon announces military enlistment date

MONSTA X member Hyungwon will be enlisting in the South Korean military as an active-duty soldier on November 14. He will be the fifth member of the K-pop group to complete his mandatory military service. His agency Starship Entertainment issued a statement announcing the same. Hyungwon also penned a heartfelt letter to his fans expressing his feelings about the news.

EXO's D.O. to leave SM Entertainment after contract expiration

EXO's D.O. will be leaving SM Entertainment after his exclusive contract expires with the agency in early November. He will be launching his own company with his longtime managing director. SM Entertainment assured fans that EXO will continue as it is there will be no change in the group activities. His acting and solo activities will be looked after by his new company.

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun gets embroiled in drug abuse controversy

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun has been accused of drug abuse in a new controversy. Previously a news report from South Korean media revealed about this information for the first time naming the actor as 'L'. The actor has been accused of using marijuana and paying a huge amount to his drug dealer. His agency, Hodu Entertainment has issued a formal statement.

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik make cameo appearance in Strong Girl Nam Soon

K-drama fans were in for a surprise during one of the aired episodes of Strong Girl Nam Soon. Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik from the original show Strong Girl Do Bong Soon made a cameo in the ongoing drama, bringing back all the memories of being the MinMin couple. Fans were hit with nostalgia seeing the two in their elements.

Revenant actor Oh Jung Se suffers minor injuries in road accident

Actor Oh Jung Se was recently involved in a roach accident where his van collided with a cultivator. Unfortunately, a man in his 60s lost his life and his wife sustained serious injuries in the tragic incident. Whereas actor Oh Jung Se and his driver suffered minor injuries. The case is under investigation to determine who was at fault. His agency Prain TPC issued a statement.

