Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: IU-BTS' V's Love wins all MV, BABYMONSTER's Ahyeon's return, Doctor Slump's release and more

BTS' V featuring in IU's Love wins all music video, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye starrer Doctor Slump's release, Ahyeon's return to BABYMONSTER and much more happened this week. Fans eagerly waited for IU's Love wins all music video in which BTS' V also took part. YG Entertainment made a special announcement regarding Ahyeon's return to BABYMONSTER. Here is a detailed report of everything that went down this week.

IU and BTS' V's Love wins all music video

On January 24, IU dropped her pre-release track Love wins all. The music video featured BTS' V. Fans were mesmerized by the chemistry that both artists shared on screen. IU will be making a comeback soon as confirmed by her agency. IU's last release was her album Lilac in 2021. In 2022, she held her concert The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is a significant project for both the actors as this would mark Park Shin Hye's first project since marriage and pregnancy and Park Hyung Sik's first romantic comedy in 6 years. Additionally, they reunited for this drama in 10 years since The Heirs. The drama was released on January 27 and garnered lots of love and attention.

Advertisement

BABYMONSTER's Ahyeon's return

On January 25, Yang Hyun Suk released a video through which he announced that Ahyeon would be joining back BABYMONSTER. It was mentioned that she has recovered back to health following which she was reintroduced into the group. BABYMONSTER will now include seven members as initially intended.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint: Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Hyo Seop's pics from script reading

Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop and more were snapped at the script reading session for their upcoming project Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. The story revolves around an office worker, Dokja, who reads a literature piece titled 'Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse.' Suddenly, the real world turns into the novel's world, and only Dokja knows how the world will end. As he knows how the story will turn, he will have to take charge and save the world.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's solo debut date announced; MV to feature American actress India Eisley