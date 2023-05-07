Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Lee Min Ho courted for film, EXO's Kai's enlistment, BLACKPINK's Jennie at Met Gala

The world of K-entertainment is always buzzing with new updates and announcements, and this week has been no different. From Lee Min Ho's possible role in an upcoming movie to EXO's Kai's military enlistment, and BLACKPINK's Jennie stunning debut at Met Gala, alongside BTS’ V and Jungkook’s potential solo debuts; here are the top Hallyu newsmakers of the week.

Lee Min Ho to star in Omniscient Reader Viewpoint?

Beloved actor Lee Min Ho is expected to make his film comeback with the upcoming movie ‘Omniscient Reader Viewpoint’. The highly anticipated production by Realize Pictures and directed by Kim Byung Woo is also reportedly considering actor Ahn Hyo Seop for a role, possibly marking his big screen debut. The original webtoon has gained immense popularity, exceeding 200 million cumulative views. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release, especially if the casting of Lee Min Ho as Yoo Jung Hyuk is confirmed, which is expected to be a major role. An official from MYM Entertainment has stated that the film was one of the proposals they received.

EXO's Kai announces military enlistment

Fans of EXO were saddened by the sudden news that Kai will be enlisting in the military on May 11. The news was confirmed by his agency, SM Entertainment. Kai will fulfill his mandatory military service as a public worker. Fans will have to wait patiently for his return from the military in 2024. He is set to hold a fan meeting before his enlistment which will be streamed online as well.

BLACKPINK's Jennie debut at Met Gala

BLACKPINK's Jennie made her stunning debut at the Met Gala, and fans couldn't be more proud. She wowed everyone with her classic black and white ensemble, which paid homage to Chanel's signature style. Jennie was hands-on with the entire process and paid close attention to the most intricate details of her entire look, from her makeup to her hair. She even added a bit of Korean culture to her braided hairstyle, which featured the Camellia flower, the label’s symbol.

BTS’ V and Jungkook reported making solo debuts

HYBE disclosed their Q1 financial results on May 2 and outlined their plans for their artists in Q2-Q4. In Q2, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's tour and Agust D's tour will continue, while LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN will make comebacks. BTS’ V's solo debut is reportedly slated for Q3, while Jungkook's solo debut is planned for Q4. However, HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC are yet to confirm these reports.

NCT's Jungwoo’s older sister revealed

NCT's Jungwoo’s fans were surprised fans by the news of his actress older sister, who is none other than the actress Kim Min Ah. SM Entertainment confirmed that the two were brother and sister, and fans were delighted to see the siblings' resemblance. Kim Min Ah is known for her roles in dramas such as ‘My Name’.

Yoon Bak announces marriage

Actor Yoon Bak's fiancée has been revealed to be the YG KPLUS model, Kim Su Bin. She is a rising star in the modeling industry and has worked with big brands. Yoon Bak took to his Instagram and penned a touching note for fans and announced his marriage plans for September.

