Weekly Hallyu newsmakers: Lee Sun Kyun passes away at 48, BTS’ V-UMI unveil new collab song wherever u r, more

BTS’ V and UMI’s collab wherever u r drops on December 30

On December 30, BTS’ V and American singer UMI revealed their highly-anticipated single, wherever u r , on V’s 28th birthday. It is a romantic duet that conveys the theme of yearning for the significant other and talks about the moments of togetherness. The duo’s soothing vocals made this song a true delight for fans. Just a day after its release, the song clinched the No. 1 position on iTunes Top Songs chart in 89 countries, including the UK, US, Canada and more.

BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment confirms that group will not renew individual contracts

It was previously reported on 5 December that the BLACKPINK members extended their exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment. However, the agency issued another statement on 29th December, clarifying that the Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have renewed contracts specifically for group activities. The quarter will be pursuing their solo careers outside of the agency. YG Entertainment further stated that it will continue to support and encourage BLACKPINK's collective endeavors.

PSY’s Gangnam Style scripts history as first Korean music video to cross 5 Billion Views

Korean superstar PSY had received global recognition for his iconic song, Gangnam Style. The song was released on July 15, 2012, and went viral at that time. Even after a decade, the song has managed to grab eyeballs worldwide and now, it has become the first Korean music video to reach 5 billion streams on YouTube. The song has hit 5 billion views in approximately 11 years, 5 months, and 15 days.

Lee Sun Kyun found dead inside car on 27th December; investigation underway

Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun tragically passed away aged 48. On 27th December, the South Korean police officials confirmed that the actor was found unconscious inside his car in a park and there was evidence of lit charcoal briquettes inside the vehicle, hinting at possibility of suicide. The actor is survived by his wife, actress Jeon Hye Jin, and two sons. This unfortunate news came amidst the ongoing drug probe.

Lee Sun Kyun was under suspicion of illicit drug use, and had undergone repeated rounds of investigation despite three negative drug tests. The late actor’s funeral was held on 29th December and many Korean celebs paid their tributes, including Parasite film’s team, director Bong Joon Ho and actors Park So Dam, Choi Woo Shik, and more.

Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more win big at 2023 SBS Drama Awards

On 29th December, the prestigious 2023 SBS Drama Awards took place at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu in Seoul. Many renowned actors and actresses were honored for their exceptional performance for the K-dramas that aired on SBS channel.

The coveted Daesang (Grand Prize) was shared by two winners - actor Lee Je Hoon for Taxi Driver 2, and actress Kim Tae Ri for Revenant. The other award recipients include Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang for the fantasy romance titled My Demon (Best Couple), Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung for the show Dr. Romantic 3 (Top Excellence Award - Multi-Season Series), and many others.

King The Land stars Lee Junho and YoonA, and more triumph at 2023 APAN Star Awards

The 2023 APAN Star Awards were held on 30 December at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Jung-gu in Seoul. The award ceremony celebrates and honors the talent in television and web dramas. The event witnessed 2PM’s Lee Junho emerging as the top winner in multiple categories, including Daesang (Grand Prize). He also received the Best Couple Award with King The Land co-star YoonA. Red Velvet‘s Yeri also bagged an award for the Best Actress for the thriller web series Bitch x Rich.

