Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Nam Joo Hyuk, Ahn Hyo Seop action defamation suits, BLACKPINK’s Lisa launches solo label LLOUD

BLACKPINK's Lisa launched her solo label LLOUD, Nam Joo Hyuk and Ahn Hyo Seop filed defamation cases and many more incidents and events happened this week. Here is a look.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Feb 11, 2024  |  07:31 PM IST |  11.4K
Nam Joo Hyuk, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lisa: Netflix, LLOUD

BLACKPINK's Lisa's solo label launch, defamation cases filed by Ahn Hyo Seop and Nam Joo Hyuk, BTS setting new Spotify record and much more happened over the past week. Lisa finally broke the silence pertaining to her contract and announced her label LLOUD. Nam Joo Hyuk filed defamation charges against individuals who accused him of bullying. Ahn Hyo Seop filed a defamation lawsuit against former trainee Han Seo Hee for leaking alleged chats. Here is everything that went down. 

BLACKPINK's Lisa establishes solo label LLOUD

On February 8, BLACKPINK's Lisa announced that she has established her solo label LLOUD. On December 29, YG Entertainment had confirmed that the members had not renewed individual contracts with the agency. Earlier December 24, Jennie had revealed that she had launched her solo agency ODD ATELIER. Lisa also followed in the same footsteps and released her profile photos along with the news of the launch. 


Ahn Hyo Seop files lawsuit against former trainee Han Seo Hee for leaking alleged chats

Earlier this month, chats were circulated which were supposedly an exchange between Business Proposal actor Ahn Hyo Seop and former YG Entertainment trainee Han Seo Hee. The chats insinuated that there was a romantic relationship between the two. Han Seo Hee made a buzz back in 2016 when she was involved in a drug controversy in 2016. 

Nam Joo Hyuk cleared off bullying charges; accusers charged for defamation 

In 2022, Nam Joo Hyuk came under fire due to bullying charges against him by his classmates. Former teachers and friends stepped up and rubbished such claims against the actor. He has been cleared of all bullying charges against him. An official lawsuit was filed against the accusers for defamation. 

BTS sets new record as Dynamite surpasses 1.8 billion streams on Spotify  

On February 9, BTS reached a new milestone as their track Dynamite garnered more than 1.8 billion streams on Spotify, making them the first Asian act to do so. The hit track was released in 2020 and quickly became a hit. All BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. 

