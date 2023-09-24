Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Rowoon exits SF9, BTS' contract renewal, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's first film cameo, more

From Rowoon, a former member of SF9, and BTS to BLACKPINK, many South Korean musicians, actors, and celebrities made it to this week's Hallyu Newsmakers list. BTS and BLACKPINK took over the internet for their contract renewal news with their respective agencies. Rowoon announced his departure from the K-pop boy group SF9.

Rowoon departed from SF9

According to FNC Entertainment, actor Rowoon has left the K-pop boy group SF9. Rowoon's departure from SF9 was confirmed by the agency on September 18. They also confirmed that the group will return with 8 members. They have stated that the Destined With You actor will always be recognized as the group's ninth member but will not be a part of it.

BTS renewed their contracts

On September 20th, BTS made headlines as they revealed the big news. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's contracts with HYBE had been officially extended, underlining their loyalty to the management. After completing their necessary military service, the group will reconvene in 2025.

Jisoo's first film cameo in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman

On September 19, it was confirmed that Jisoo of BLACKPINK will make a cameo in the upcoming thriller film called Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. The very next day, CJ E&M dropped the stills of the characters revealing Jisoo as a traditional fairy. The film starring Kang Dong Won, Huh Joon Ho, Esom, Lee Dong Hwi, and Kim Jong Soo is set to release on September 27.

Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa to leave YG Entertainment?

On September 21, Speculation about Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa leaving YG Entertainment was swirling among the industry insiders. It was said that only Rosé had signed an agreement to renew her contract with YG Entertainment. The agency briefly responded saying that the contract renewal of all members is still under discussion, not having been decided yet.

Kwak Si Yang is dating Im Hyun Joo

Café Minamdang actor Kwak Si Yang is revealed to be dating Im Hyun Joo from the dating reality show Heart Signal 2. Drawing Entertainment, Kwak Si Yang's agency verified the news in an official statement on September 20.

